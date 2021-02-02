Citroen is digging in to aim big in the Indian car market and is making all of its bold ambitions here clearly known with the upcoming launch of its flagship offering - the C5 Aircross premium SUV. At a time when other manufacturers choose to highlight the looks, engine performance and technology inside their cars, the French car maker is particularly determined to underline the comfort that its debut product in India promises. While it remains to be seen if this would be the key factor that pulls prospective customers in towards a new company - at least new here because Citroean was established back in 1919, the C5 Aircross seems to have a lot going for it.

Here are five things you need to know about the Citroen C5 Aircross:

The major focus area of the SUV is how comfortable and refined it is. Citroen states that the suspension system comes with progressive hydraulic cushions for a 'magic carpet' ride effect. Or so the manufacturer states. Additionally, it is claimed that there is a special insulated layer on the windows to reduce road and environment noise as well as special insulations in the engine bay area.

Under the hood, the C5 Aircross will only come with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with a stated mileage of 18.6 kmpl. Globally, a petrol engine is also available but for now, Citroen is choosing to go with this diesel unit which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The C5 Aircross will come with an advanced air purification system which will detect environment pollution and accordingly filter the cabin air.

The cabin of the car will get two screens - an eight-inch infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch driver display. The former will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also support MirrorLink.

The cabin of Citroen C5 Aircross.





The SUV will be launched in the Indian market in March and will take on the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Compass Trailhawk.