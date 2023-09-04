Citroen C3 Aircross SUV bookings to open on this date

French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to join the compact SUV segment in India with the launch of the C3 Aircross. The carmaker will officially open pre-bookings for the SUV from September 15. The bookings can be done online through Citroen's official website or through its dealerships. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is expected to launch some time later this month. It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos as well as the latest entrant Honda Elevate in the compact SUV segment.

Citroen will drive in the new C3 Aircross SUV with only one petrol engine on offer. The 1.2-litre turbocharged unit can churn out 108 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm.Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl. The engine will come mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox. The French carmaker said there will be no automatic transmission on offer as of now. However, there is a possibility that it joins the lineup later.

The C3 Aircross SUV will be available in both 5-seater and a 7-seater versions. There are no captain seats on offer on the three-row variant. The C3 Aircross stands 1,796 mm in width, has a length of 4,323 mm and 1,669 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,671 mm.

The cabin of the Citroen C3 Aircross is basic, but spacious. The SUV will come equipped with a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Citroen Connect. There will be four speakers and two tweeters with steering-wheel mounted controls. Apart from this, there will also be a personal assistant and 35 smart connected features.

Citroen will not offer automatic climate control in C3 Aircross. Instead, it will get manual controls for the air conditioning with a heater. There are power windows on all four windows along with one-touch auto-down for all windows. There is remote keyless entry, a 12v socket in the front, tilt adjustment for the steering, height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, front and rear armrest, a colour TFT screen for the instrument cluster and much more.

In terms of safety, the C3 Aircross will come with features like ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, high-speed alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP and seat belt reminders.

