Cheer at home but total May sales take slight tumble for Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Thursday said that it sold a total of 45,984 cars in May 2023, registering only six per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month a year ago. The homegrown auto manufacturer sold a total of 43,392 units in May 2022. The numbers include both internal combustion engine-powered cars and electric vehicles as well. Also, these numbers include both domestic sales and export as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 16:48 PM
Tata Motors has said that in the domestic market, the homegrown automobile brand sold 45,878 units of passenger vehicles in May 2023, which include both internal combustion engine-powered vehicles and electric cars. In the same month a year ago, Tata Motors sold 43,341 cars in the domestic market, which means this year, the company has been able to post a six per cent year-on-year growth. However, the automaker didn't give any reason for this lacklustre sales performance.

While the auto manufacturer's domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed only six per cent growth in May 2023, export numbers for the ICE vehicles surged by 108 per cent with 106 units sold last month, as compared to 51 units in the same month of last year.

Sales of electric passenger vehicles for the auto company, including international business, were at 5,805 units last month as compared to 3,505 units sold in the same month a year ago. This marked a growth of 66 per cent in the segment in the last month.

The automaker has been enjoying a strong footprint in the SUV segment of the domestic passenger vehicle market, owing to its popular models like Nexon, Punch, Safari and Harrier. Besides that, the automaker also owns the largest market share in the Indian electric car market with models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the Tiago EV as well.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 16:48 PM IST
