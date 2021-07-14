Jeep has unveiled its updated Compass SUV, but if you are looking for a wide range of visual updates, then be ready for disappointment. The most successful Jeep SUV till date has received only a couple of facelifting touches at the exterior and some changes inside its cabin.

Changes at the exterior of the premium compact SUV are focussed majorly on the front and rear profile. It gets new LED headlamps, while the taillights get a design revision. Some of the upper variants of the upcoming 2022 Jeep Compass get LED taillights.

While the changes at its exterior are minuscule, there are some significant updates made inside the cabin. The dashboard comes with a cleaner look and features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The Centre console gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while there is a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display on offer as well.

2022 Jeep Compass gets a significantly updated cabin with new steering wheel and digital displays at instrument cluster and centre console.

Among other updates inside the cabin, 2022 Jeep Compass gets a new multifunction steering wheel. Some of its variants get heated/ventilated rear seats. Cup holders have been added to the new Compass, adding more comfort and convenience over the outgoing model.

Speaking about the engine of this SUV, 2022 Jeep Compass gets a 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit under the hood. This engine is capable of churning out 177 hp of power and 233 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed automatic gearbox available with the 2WD variant, while the AWD variant gets a nine-speed gearbox.

Jeep teased the upcoming Compass SUV at Guangzhou Auto Show in China back in November 2020.