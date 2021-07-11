A video of a Jeep Grand Cherokee getting struck by lightning multiple times has captured the attention of netizens. The incident was captured by a dashcam near Waverly, Kansas in US in the midst of a heavy thunderstorm.

(Also Watch | Tesla owner develops a DIY robot charger that connects on its own)

In the video that was posted on YouTube, one can observe the Jeep Grand Cherokee reaching an intersection when all of a sudden, a lightning bolt struck the car. Immediately, after the first hit, lightning struck it three more times. The mind-boggling incident can scare anyone to their core. Following the strikes, the headlights of the SUV turn off which suggest that the electrical system of the car probably was fried. One can also see that the Jeep squatting indicating the tires were blown out after the strikes. Fortunately, the passengers of the car that comprised a married couple, a baby and a kid under two years escaped the lightning strikes without any injury.