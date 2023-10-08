Charging iPhone 15 using a BMW car's wireless charger may damage the smartphone

Wireless charging technology has become one of the prime features offered in modern cars. While all the luxury cars come with this new-age technology-driven feature, mass-market cars too get the same. However, the wireless charging technology in certain BMW cars appears to be causing the Apple iPhone 15 models to permanently lose the ability to use NFC functions such as Apple Pay and Apple CarKey, reported Mac Rumors.

The report claims that the problem is connected to the NFC chip inside the Apple iPhone 15 models. The NFC chip works on an ultra-low frequency and allows the iPhone 15 users to perform certain functions wirelessly. These include paying for a product or service using Apple Pay or unlocking their cars using Apple CarKey. However, the report claims that charging the iPhone 15 using the wireless charging docks of certain BMW cars may damage the phone's ability to use the NFC chip permanently.

One of the BMW models that have caused such a problem for a user is the 3 Series. An iPhone 15 user has reportedly written on Reddit that the BMW 3 Series acted like an oven heater. The user reportedly claimed that barely charging the iPhone 15 using the wireless charger onboard a BMW 3 Series resulted in the smartphone becoming super hot. However, the report didn't specify what other BMW cars are causing this issue for iPhone 15 models.

The wireless charging function in a car cabin is powered by a separate charging coil and it uses induction technology. The system works when the dock and the phone's back are located close to one another. It is not clear, what is causing the malfunction in this case. The report has not revealed whether the iPhone 15 has some issues with the charging coil or the components used in the BMW cars are causing the problem.

