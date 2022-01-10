CES 2022 sees rise in in-car health gadget display amid pandemic crisis

Amid the rising concern for personal health and hygiene around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the auto industry is increasingly introducing new gadgets and accessories that are meant to make car cabins safer for occupants. This trend has pushed several companies to showcase a wide range of health and hygiene gadgets meant for in-car use at the CES 2022.

The tech event in Las Vegas witnessed a plethora of in-car air purifiers, car seat alarms and intelligent sun visors showcased by different manufacturers. The objective behind this strategy is to transform automobiles into a kind of health cocoon.

Other devices showcased at the CES 2022 include gadgets to monitor drivers' attention and air filters and systems that allow personalized climate controls for occupants. Apart from that, air filtration system for cars and buses too grabbed attention at the event, reports AFP.

CabinAir and Marelli showcased car air purification systems that could be installed inside the cockpit or even in a cup holder as well. Another company showcased a sensor composed of nano-fibres that are capable of surveying the air and identifying contaminants.

Not only personal vehicles, but the latest generation technologies showcased at the event also focused on the trucking industry. As the drivers spend long periods behind the wheel and are marred by physical health, several innovations and gadgets focus on providing them with a comfortable experience.

The auto suppliers showcased comfortable ergonomic seats that can be used inside the truck cabins. There were also different innovations focusing on tools to help truck drivers get ahead of other health issues such as cardiovascular problems.

A technology showcased at the event is a Bluetooth-based system that alerts the owner if a child remains in the seat when the driver moves away from the vehicle. Other child-protection devices such as cameras, radars, vibration detection and weight sensors too were displayed at the event.