Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth

Passenger vehicle sales went down by 3.8 per cent in April 2022, recording a wholesales of 251,581 units as compared to 261,633 units registered in the same month a year ago, revealed the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday. It also said that the Indian auto industry sold a total of 112,857 units of passenger cars, 127,213 units of utility vehicles and 11,511 units of vans in April 2022. Both passenger cars and vans have witnessed a drop in sales in April 2022, as compared to their April 2021 numbers.

The passenger cars recorded 112,857 units of wholesales last month, as compared to 141,194 units registered in the same month a year ago. The vans too reported a marginal drop in sales with 11,511 units sold last month, as compared to 11,568 units sold in the same month last year. However, utility vehicles witnessed a surge in demand that was reflected in sales. The SUVs and MUVs reported a surge in sales with 127,213 units sold last month, as compared to 108,871 units recorded in April 2021.

However, the SIAM data doesn't include sales of automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo, and Tata Motors.

In the two-wheeler segment, sales have increased significantly to 11,48,696 units last month, as compared to 995,115 units recorded in April last year. All the segments, including motorcycles, scooters and mopeds experienced growth in sales last month.

Motorcycles recorded 735,360 units of sales last month, as compared to 667,859 units sold in the same month a year ago. Scooters and mopeds reported 374,556 units and 38,780 units of sales last month, respectively. The scooters and mopeds sold 301,279 units and 25,977 units in April 2021, respectively.

Commenting on the sales performance of the Indian auto industry in April 2022, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said that sales of passenger vehicles are still below the April 2017 numbers, while two-wheelers are even below the April 2012 figures. "Manufacturers are working hard to manage the supplier ecosystem with agility and flexibility, as supply-side challenges continue for the industry. Further, manufacturers are also monitoring the likely impact on demand, due to the recent hike in repo rates, as it would increase the lending rates to the customers," Menon further added.

