Brezza to Scorpio: Top 10 SUVs that found most takers this festive season

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has regained the top spot from Tata Nexon in August and remains the leader among SUVs. Mahindra benefits from the launch of Scorpio-N to increase its sales.

Top 10 SUVs sold in India in ahead of the festive season shows how Korean carmakers are increasingly put under pressure by other OEMs as they aim to challenge Hyundai Motor and Kia India in the SUv space. The Korean duo has four models, including the flagships likes Creta, Venue or Seltos and Sonet among top 10 SUVs. However, the resurgence of Maruti Suzuki in the sub-compact SUV with the new generation Brezza is possibly the early signs of things to come in near future. Maruti and Toyota aims to eat into the mid-size SUV pie largely shared between Hyundai and Kia with their latest offerings Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser HyRyder recently. In the larger SUV space, Mahindra and Mahindra seems to be racing ahead of Tata Motors with its Scorpio models and Bolero compared to the Safari.

Here is a quick look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in September, ahead of the Navratri festivities.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Brezza reborn has taken the sub-compact SUV space by storm by dethroning Tata Nexon from the top position. It has also trumped one of its arch rivals Hyundai Venue to continue to lead the segment for the second successive month. Launched in August, Brezza is currently the best-selling model in the overall SUV space in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki sold 15,445 units of Brezza in September compared to only 1,874 units during the same period last year.

Tata Nexon

Despite losing its number one position, Tata Nexon remains a strong favourite among buyers. With 14,518 units sold last month, the Nexon is now the second best choice for customers in the SUV segment. Its sales has grown significantly compared to the same period last year when it sold 9,211 units. Nexon's electric avatar Nexon EV remains India's best-selling electric car and remains Tata's best bet in both ICE and EV segments.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's flagship Creta remains an evergreen entry in the top 10. Placed third among top-selling SUVs, Hyundai Creta found 12,866 units last month. The Korean carmaker sold 8,193 units of the SUV during the same month last year.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors found 12,251 homes in September. Tata Punch sales have picked up despite having a new rival in Citroen C3. In August, Tata sold 12,006 units of Punch SUV in India.

Hyundai Venue

Compared to its arch rival Brezza, the new generation Venue has not been as successful so far. Hyundai sold 11,033 units of Venue last month compared to 7,924 units of the older generation Venue sold during the same month last year. In the previous month, Venue found 11,240 homes in India.

Kia Seltos

Kia India's flagship SUV Seltos remains its best-selling model, and India's best-selling SUV in the mid-size segment after Creta. Kia sold 11,000 units of the SUV last month, which is a significant rise over 8,652 units sold in August. In September last year, Kia sold 9,583 units of the SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio SUV, which is now available in both the new generation Scorpio-N version and the older Scorpio Classic avatar, have helped Mahindra and Mahindra increase its sales in September. Mahindra sold 9,536 units of both versions, up from just 2,588 units of the previous generation model in September last year.

Kia Sonet

Sonet remains Kia's answer to Brezza, Nexon and Venue in the sub-compact SUV segment. Kia sold 9,291 units of Sonet last month, up from 7,838 units in August this year and merely 4,454 units ahead of the festive month last year.

Mahindra Bolero

One of the oldest existing models from Mahindra stable remains one of its best-sellers despite the new generation models like the Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N. The SUV has remained a steady performer for the Indian carmaker. In September, Mahindra sold 8,108 units of Bolero, compared to 8,246 units in August and just 1,755 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra XUV300

The last SUV to make it to the list is another sub-compact SUV and the third model from Mahindra and Mahindra. The XUV300, despite its promises has not faired well against some of its heavyweight rivals. Mahindra sold 6,080 units of the SUV as it entered the elite list for the first time this year. In September last year, Mahindra could sell only 3,693 units of the XUV300.

