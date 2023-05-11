BMW launches X3 SUV with M badging in India. Check how much it costs

BMW has launched the X3 M40i xDrive SUV in India at a price of ₹86.50 lakh (ex-showroom) today, May 11. This is the first time that the German auto giant is offering the X3 SUV with the M badging. The SUV will be sold in India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The carmaker had opened the booking for the BMW X3 M40i xDrive SUV at ₹5 lakh last month.

The X3 M40i xDrive SUV is going to be one of the most powerful models on offer from the German carmaker in India. The M edition of the X3 SUV will come equipped with a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder turbocharged engine that can churn out 360 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said, “Engineered by M, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive elevates the sporty, modern BMW X3 to the realm of M. Its introduction builds on the enormous success of M powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India."

The all-wheel drive SUV will come mated to a 48V mild hybrid system. The transmission job will be handled by BMW's 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can accelerate to 100 kmph from standstill in just under five seconds. The X3 M Edition will come with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The BMW X3 M edition SUV will also be offered with features like Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential and M Sport brakes. The SUV will stand on a set of 20-inch M light alloy wheels. The SUV will come with high-gloss black finish on the windows, roof rails, frame and the bars on the kidney grille.

The M edition of the X3 SUV will come with two colour options. These include Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. The interior of the SUV will feature exclusive Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Black.

Among safety features, the M version of the BMW X3 SUV will come loaded with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control including Dynamic Traction Control, Cornering Brake Control, electric parking brake with auto hold, electronic vehicle immobilizer. Some of the passive safety features also include driver attentiveness assistance and crash sensor too.

