BMW has unveiled its new iX3 all-electric variant of the popular German X3 SUV. The SUV represents an important step in BMW's strategy since it is the first vehicle of the brand to be available with several engine solutions.

BMW iX3 is the first model to use the fifth generation eDrive technology, which comprises an electric motor, an electronic management and transmission unit, all in a single unit that requires less installation space and is lighter. This will be also adopted by BMW i4 and iNext expected to be launched in 2021.

Keeping true to the well-known design of the X3, the new electric model features a new grille as a novelty, with vertical air intakes in each corner, a revised rear bumper. Blue details, on the door sills and front bumper, are placed in order to identify it as an electric model.

The 19-inch rear wheels have been aerodynamically optimised and contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29.

The premium interior with specific details features a space compartment and a boot that can be expanded from 510 to 1,560 litres.





The standard equipment has a 12.5-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. This system includes a voice-controlled digital assistant, activated via the 'Hello BMW' command, Wi-Fi and 4G connection and remote update capability. 3D navigation with real-time traffic information allows free updates for the first three years.

BMW claims that the power density of the electric motor inside the iX3 is 30% greater than in its current models. The new iX3 has a single electric motor that produces a power of 282 hp and a torque of 400 Nm, allowing this model to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and a controlled top speed of 180 kmph electronically.

The 80 kWh battery allows a range of up to 460 km in the new WLTP cycle and 520 km in the NEDC cycle and is integrated in the floor of the new model, which according to BMW allows to reduce the gravity of its new iX3 by 75 mm in relation to the Conventional X3 in order to achieve an improved dynamics.

BMW offers several different charging possibilities for the iX3, including 150kW DC fast charging that allows you to charge the battery by 80% in 34 minutes.

The transfer of power to the rear wheels provides a classic BMW driving experience, which combines with low power consumption allowing long distance travel.

The new iX3 is the first model of the German brand to be produced in China and will reach the European market in early 2021.