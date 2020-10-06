BMW is digging in to make a mark in the entry-level luxury sedan category with the launch of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India and announced on Tuesday that it had opened its pre-launch bookings. An interested customer will have to pay ₹50,000 to reserve the car and will be entitled to a number of benefits if such bookings are made before the official launch date of October 15.

BMW, in a press release, announced that the 2 Series Gran Coupe is available for booking on its India website and customers who reserve the car before the official launch will also receive a Taj Experiences Gift Card worth ₹50,000. This can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa, among others while customers can choose from Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails.

The benefit is a smart way to attract prospective customers in the festive period even if the 2 Series Gran Coupe seeks to make a compelling reason for itself.

Based on BMW's modular FAAR platform, the 2 Series Grand Coupe will be launched with a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine which is capable of producing 184 bhp of max power and has 400 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit. A two-litre petrol engine will reportedly come here at a later date.

In terms of dimensions, the sedan measures 4,526 mm in length, has a width of 1,800 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The car also has a boot space of 430 litres.