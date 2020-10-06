Home > Auto > Cars > BMW opens pre-launch bookings for 2 Series Gran Coupe, throws in Taj gift card

BMW is digging in to make a mark in the entry-level luxury sedan category with the launch of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India and announced on Tuesday that it had opened its pre-launch bookings. An interested customer will have to pay 50,000 to reserve the car and will be entitled to a number of benefits if such bookings are made before the official launch date of October 15.

BMW, in a press release, announced that the 2 Series Gran Coupe is available for booking on its India website and customers who reserve the car before the official launch will also receive a Taj Experiences Gift Card worth 50,000. This can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa, among others while customers can choose from Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails.

The benefit is a smart way to attract prospective customers in the festive period even if the 2 Series Gran Coupe seeks to make a compelling reason for itself.

Based on BMW's modular FAAR platform, the 2 Series Grand Coupe will be launched with a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine which is capable of producing 184 bhp of max power and has 400 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit. A two-litre petrol engine will reportedly come here at a later date.

In terms of dimensions, the sedan measures 4,526 mm in length, has a width of 1,800 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The car also has a boot space of 430 litres.

