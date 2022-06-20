HT Auto
BMW M4 GT4 race car breaks cover; gets a heated windscreen, ventilated seat, AC

BMW M4 GT4 gets power from an inline-six engine that churns out 550 hp of power and 650 Nm of torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 02:39 PM
New BMW M4 GT4 comes with a menacing look thanks to its accessorised design.
German luxury auto giant BMW is not known for making suave high-end streetcars but for its rich motorsport history as well. Now, the automaker tried to blend motorsports with a bit luxurious touches for its new BMW M4 GT4 race car, which comes celebrating the M division's 50 years. The automaker has uncovered the M4 GT4 alongside the new Le Mans Daytona (LMDh) prototype.

(Also Read: This modified Jaguar runs on electricity and uses recycled ocean garbage)

The BMW M4 GT4 comes carrying some luxury elements such as a heated windshield, ventilated Recaro seats, and air conditioning as standard features. These are not something we see in standard racing cars.

Speaking about its design, the new BMW M4 GT4 comes with a lightweight roof and rear wing taken from the beefier GT3 spec model. This track-only car gets a comprehensive aero kit that features a giant front splitter that could act like a snowplough as well. Other design elements include front canards, muscular side skirts and a stripped-out cabin.

BMW claims that it has used natural fibres for some of the exterior and interior parts of the M4 GT4. Inside the cabin of this car, the new BMW M4 GT4 gets a steering wheel with illuminated controls made by sim racing hardware experts.

On the powertrain front, the new BMW M4 GT4 gets an inline-six engine that churns out 550 hp of power and 650 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear axle through a seven-speed ZF automatic transmission and an LSD. BMW claims that the new M$ GT4 is highly configurable and it gets a 10-step traction control system, three H&R spring rates, five-step adjustable anti-roll bar.

The new race car is slated to enter production in October this year and will come with a sticker price of 1.87 lakh euros.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 02:39 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M4 BMW M4 GT4 luxury car race car
