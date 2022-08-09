HT Auto
BMW M2 to get xDrive AWD tech, offer more traction in even sporty mode

BMW M2 will share its engine, brakes and xDrive technology with bigger sibling M4.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 16:38 PM
BMW M2 gets a long front overhand and a rear spoiler on trunk lid. (Image: Instagram/bmwm)
BMW is working on a new M2, which is confirmed to launch in October this year and go on sale in April 2023. The new generation BMW M2 will come with the automaker's xDrive technology, which will channel power to all four wheels, claims a report by Bimmerpost. The BMW M2 will share several elements including the engine and brakes with its larger sibling M4 sportscar. The xDrive all-wheel-drive technology will be borrowed from BMW M4.

This is the first time BMW M2 will come with xDrive technology. The report claims that this has been revealed by a leaked BMW technical document. This system will be identical to what is available in the BMW M4 Coupe xDrive. The report claims that this will provide outstanding traction and will further improve driving dynamics as well.

The report points out how the BMW xDrive AWD system operates and claims that the maximum transmissible torque is 1,300 Nm. Also, there would enough room for performance upgrades once the model goes on sale.

The BMW M2 new generation model is internally codenamed G87, and it will come in five different driving modes, covering a wide range of driving conditions. This system involves the front axle when the rear wheels lack enough traction, and additional tensile force is required. BMW reportedly claims that this car will come with predictable behaviour under all conditions, even with a sporty driving style.

The next generation BMW M2 will come as the last-ever pure fossil fuel powered internal combustion engine equipped car from the German luxury automaker's performance-focused M division, as confirmed by BMW M division's CEO Frank van Meel. He also said that all future cars with an M badge would come as electrified models including pure electric and hybrid ones.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 16:37 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M2 M2 luxury car sportscar
