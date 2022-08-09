Lamborghini teases new version of Urus SUV; likely to be Evo or PHEV 

Lamborghini had earlier confirmed that it will launch three new products towards the end of 2022, kicking off with one this August.

Automobili Lamborghini has posted a teaser video on his social media handles showcasing a new version of Lamborghini Urus SIV, it's best-selling model. The teaser video showcases the Urus in a camouflaged livery and talks about the Pikes Peak event in the backdrop. The video caption reads - ‘Performance reaches a new dimension’. Though Lamborghini has not revealed any more details about the new Urus, it could likely be the Urus PHEV or Urus Evo.

Lamborghini had earlier confirmed that it will launch three new products towards the end of 2022, kicking off with one this August. And the new teaser video points at just that. Both Lamborghini Urus and PHEV have been spotted testing out in the wild, with the Urus Evo sporting bigger intakes and a roof spoiler.

The Urus PHEV was spied by foreign publications last month, previewing the nameplate's electrified future with rumors stating that it could borrow a power plant from Porsche.

The backdrop of Pikes Peak hints at the fact that the next Lamborghini Urus had its training climbing the hills at Pikes Peak, on the 12.42-mile narrow road which is a very unique challenge. The video voiceover says, “When you're going that fast anything can happen." That is true in the case of Pikes Peak, a tournament which has 156 turns, few guardrails, and little room for error.

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb event is currently underway and a Porsche 911 Turbo S has already placed second in the tournament with David Donner behind the steering wheel.

Lamborghini will also launch two new versions of the Huracan with the first one expected to get a high-riding Sterrato version while the other is expected to be a JV Stradale. Both these versions have been spotted undergoing testing in recent months, Motor1 had reported.

