HT Auto
Home Auto News Lamborghini Teases New Version Of Urus Suv; Likely To Be Evo Or Phev

Lamborghini teases new version of Urus SUV; likely to be Evo or PHEV 

Lamborghini had earlier confirmed that it will launch three new products towards the end of 2022, kicking off with one this August. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM
Screengrab from teaser video of new version of Lamborghini Urus SUV. (Lamborghini/Instagram)
Screengrab from teaser video of new version of Lamborghini Urus SUV. (Lamborghini/Instagram)
Screengrab from teaser video of new version of Lamborghini Urus SUV. (Lamborghini/Instagram)
Screengrab from teaser video of new version of Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Automobili Lamborghini has posted a teaser video on his social media handles showcasing a new version of Lamborghini Urus SIV, it's best-selling model. The teaser video showcases the Urus in a camouflaged livery and talks about the Pikes Peak event in the backdrop. The video caption reads - ‘Performance reaches a new dimension’. Though Lamborghini has not revealed any more details about the new Urus, it could likely be the Urus PHEV or Urus Evo.

Lamborghini had earlier confirmed that it will launch three new products towards the end of 2022, kicking off with one this August. And the new teaser video points at just that. Both Lamborghini Urus and PHEV have been spotted testing out in the wild, with the Urus Evo sporting bigger intakes and a roof spoiler.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India)

The Urus PHEV was spied by foreign publications last month, previewing the nameplate's electrified future with rumors stating that it could borrow a power plant from Porsche.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The backdrop of Pikes Peak hints at the fact that the next Lamborghini Urus had its training climbing the hills at Pikes Peak, on the 12.42-mile narrow road which is a very unique challenge. The video voiceover says, “When you're going that fast anything can happen." That is true in the case of Pikes Peak, a tournament which has 156 turns, few guardrails, and little room for error.

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb event is currently underway and a Porsche 911 Turbo S has already placed second in the tournament with David Donner behind the steering wheel.

Lamborghini will also launch two new versions of the Huracan with the first one expected to get a high-riding Sterrato version while the other is expected to be a JV Stradale. Both these versions have been spotted undergoing testing in recent months, Motor1 had reported.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top five facts
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Top five facts
This petrol pump offers discount on petrol, diesel against single-use plastic
This petrol pump offers discount on petrol, diesel against single-use plastic
MG Hector facelift SUV, likely to launch this year, spied testing
MG Hector facelift SUV, likely to launch this year, spied testing
Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at ₹7.4 lakh
Tata Tigor iCNG gets its most affordable variant at 7.4 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city