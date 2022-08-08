Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India

The second unit of Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India features Bronzo Oreadi as the choice for exterior livery.

Lamborghini India on Monday delivered the second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in the country in Rosso Efesto colour, making it the first model from the company in this colour in India. The model features Bronzo Oreadi as the choice for exterior livery and has been hand crafted by artisans in Italy. The second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India comes with a 360° livery on front bumper details, front splitter contour, mirror housing, rocker cover, rear bumper and omega in black with body color pinstripe.

It also features rear diffuser in carbon matching the body finishing with pinstripe in contrast color. Further, the car sports optional C-pillar intakes, engine details, fixed air intake and front bonnet air outlets in carbon fiber.

On the inside, the cabin of the Aventador Ultimae Coupe features seat belts and stitching color in contrast to the exterior color while the rims of the vehicle fully showcase the customer's choice of customization. The seats are covered in Laser engraved Alcantara, that has been developed exclusively for this limited series. The cluster hood, MMI Surround, door handles and seat backs are all covered in carbon fiber.

The supercar features a customizable TFT digital dashboard that displays driver modes as well as helps in controlling in-car connectivity. The vehicle gets Apple CarPlay connectivity that helps manage voice activated communications and entertainment. Optionally available Lamborghini telemetry system is a plus for those wanting to celebrate the last Aventador on track.

The model features two high-performance woofers mounted on the doors, two tweeters mounted on the dashboard, and a 4*135 watt full digital DSP-based class D amplifier for the audiophiles.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe is the swansong of the company's renowned V12 super sports vehicle and combustion engine. The model harnesses the performance of the Lamborghini SVJ, combining it with the design cues from the Aventador S.

