HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Ix1 Electric Suv Looks And Features Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut

BMW is all set to take the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, which is the electric version of its entry-level X1 SUV, on May 31.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 04:44 PM
BMW is all set to take the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, which is the electric version of its entry-level X1 SUV. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/@wilcoblok)
BMW is all set to take the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, which is the electric version of its entry-level X1 SUV. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/@wilcoblok)
BMW is all set to take the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, which is the electric version of its entry-level X1 SUV. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/@wilcoblok)
BMW is all set to take the covers off the iX1 electric SUV, which is the electric version of its entry-level X1 SUV. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/@wilcoblok)

BMW will officially unveil its latest electric vehicle iX1 later today, May 31. Ahead of the global debut, the images and features specifications of the iX1 electric SUV have been leaked online, giving a clear idea of what one should expect when the formal unveiling by the German carmaker takes place later today.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The images of the 2023 BMW iX1 have been leaked on social media. It shows the electric SUV without any camouflage with several specifications. It has also leaked the looks of the upcoming facelift version of the X1 SUV, which will be unveiled along with the electric SUV. The iX1 is essentially the electric version of BMW's entry-level compact SUV X1.

BMW iX1 will be equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 64.7 kWh. The large battery is capable of offering a range of 438 kms on a single charge according to the WLTP methodology. The electric SUV can be recharged through the standard 11 kW charger. Using 130 kW charging facility, the SUV can replenish from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in less than 30 minutes.

The 2023 BMW iX1 will be offered with two electric motors with a standard output of 200 kW (272 hp), which, if necessary, will be able to churn out another 30 kW for a total of 313 hp of maximum power.

In terms of design, the iX1 will come with the traditional BMW kidney grille with the 'i' badging on it to establish it is an EV. The EV credentials are also be accentuated by blue accents on the bumper, the side skirts and other parts of the SUV . The grille is flanked by twin LED headlights and DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets a prominent iX1 badging as well as LED taillights. Customers will be offered the option to upgrade the LED headlights to get the matrix LED headlights.

The cabin of the iX1 will come with a 10.25-inch curved display, split into two screens for the instrument panel and infotainment functions. The display with will come with the BMW 8 operating system. Within the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, navigation will be equipped with augmented reality. The rear seats will come with 40:20:40 folding ratio which will help the boot space to increase from 540 litres to a massive 1,600 litres.

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 04:44 PM IST
TAGS: iX1 2023 iX1 iX1 2023 BMW iX1 2023 BMW iX1 BMW iX1 2023 BMW Electric vehicle EVs Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Toyota Cabin Awareness concept enhances safety, ensures no one is left in cabin
Toyota Cabin Awareness concept enhances safety, ensures no one is left in cabin
BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut
BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
Hyundai to invest ₹1,400 crore to develop new testing tracks in Telangana
Hyundai to invest 1,400 crore to develop new testing tracks in Telangana
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city