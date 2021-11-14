BMW and Audi targeting to buy Mclaren: Report

German luxury car brands Audi and BMW are reportedly aiming to purchase the British supercar brand McLaren Automotive Ltd. While BMW is aiming at the supercar business, Audi is aiming at the McLaren's Formula One racing unit, reports Automobilwoche.

(Also Read: Aston Martin completes its first unit of Valkyrie hypercar)

Similar Cars

However, the publication didn't specify the source of this report. As it claims, BMW will hold talks with Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, which has a controlling stake in the British supercar company. The discussion is expected to take place sometime next month, claims the report.

However, BMW and Audi are tight-lipped about this report, as claimed by Bloomberg.

The British luxury car marquee has been attempting to restructure its finances following the impact of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. The company has raised funds in the last one year through several attempts. However, in case it lands under the umbrella of the BMW or Volkswagen AG, the automaker would help the German brands in their quest for hyper electric mobility. This in turn might help the BMW and Audi as well.

Meanwhile, McLaren like many other brands is working on electric powertrain technology. As part of the strategy, the British company has stepped into the world of E-racing with its all-electric SUV Odyssey 21, which was unveiled during the United Nations Change Conference or COP26.

Painted in Aston Martin's signature papaya Orange and inked decorations, the Odyssey comes as an all-electric off-road vehicle tha5t seems ready to go anywhere in the world. The vehicle has been conceptualised keeping the capability of high-powered electric off-road races in remote terrains in focus. The concept also showcases the British firm's technological prowess.