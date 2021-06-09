Just one week after the i4 was launched, BMW has launched its twin - the 4 Series Gran Coupe G24 - for global markets. This is the third 4 Series body variant after the G22 Coupe and G23 Convertible.

BMW will offer the new 4 Series Gran Coupe in five variants, which include 420i, 420d, 420d xDrive, 430i, and M440i xDrive from BMW M. However, at launch, BNW is offering only the 430i and M440i all-wheel drive models.





The car has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs $800 (around ₹59,000) less than its 2-door version launched earlier. It is likely to hit the markets later this year.

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe stands 4,783 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,442 mm high. The dimensions are almost similar to the BMW i4, though the new 4 Series is shorter by just 6 mm. The 2,856 mm wheelbase is now 46 mm longer than the previous 4 Series Gran Coupe F32, and 5 mm longer than the 3 Series G20. The 30-litre boot storage space is also larger than the regular 4 Series Coupe, which has 470-litres of space.

Besides the dimensions, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe also has a lot in common with the i4. The door handles, air intakes and the rear profile are quite similar. The only difference at the rear is just the exhaust besides the badging. Full LED headlights with DRL LEDs come as standard across variant. They can be upgraded to adaptive LED headlights with BMW LaserLight and Selective Beam functions. Owners can also change it to the M Lights Shadow Line, which uses a dark interior.

The M440i xDrive gets the usual M Sport upgrades with new front and rear bumpers, a Cerium Gray finish on the grille and side mirror protectors, as well as a special M low spoiler. This variant uses 18-inch M rims as standard while other variants will use 17 inches wheels. Customers also have the option to upgrade to bigger 20-inch wheels as well.

The interior of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe features a 12.3-inch full digital instrument panel and an 8.8-inch touchscreen.

The design of the interior is mostly similar to the 4 Series G22 and G23 models. The most notable change is the flatter rear seat in the middle, making it a more ideal five-seater model. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus comes as standard, featuring a 12.3-inch full digital instrument panel and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Customers can also upgrade to the optional Live Cockpit Professional package which comes with a larger infotainment screen measuring 10.25-inch unit.

The 430i Gran Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with a power of 255 hp and 398 Nm of peak torque. The M440i Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder unit that can churn out 382 hp of power and 493 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.