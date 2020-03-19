BMW 330i Sport launched in India with a new entry-level Sport variant

BMW has silently updated the variant line-up of the 3 Series in India. Now, there is a new entry-level Sport variant which is offered with a petrol powertrain and retails at ₹41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Previously, the base trim of the 3 Series was featured with a 2.0-litre diesel mill, this variant has now been taken off the shelves. Apart from this, in-line with the company's earlier announcements, the overall pricing for the rest of the 3 Series range has been increased by ₹60,000 for the new MY 2020.

The seventh-gen 3 Series was launched in the Indian market in 2019. It sources power from a a 258 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (330i) and is also available with a 190 PS, 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill (320d). The transmission option on both the engines are available in the form of a 8-speed torque converter automatic unit which transmits power to the rear-axle.

BMW 3 Series prices (ex-showroom, India):

Varaints BMW 3 Series 2020 prices (new) BMW 3 Series 2019 prices (old) 330i Sport ₹ 41.70 lakh - 330i M Sport ₹ 48.50 lakh ₹ 47.90 lakh 320d Sport - ₹ 41.40 lakh 320d Luxury Line ₹ 47.50 lakh ₹ 46.90 lakh

Some of the safety features available in the base Sport variant include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, Isofix child seat anchors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. In terms of comfort and convenience features, it comes loaded with bits such as cruise control, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 3-zone climate control, powered front seats, paddleshifters, sunroof and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. A launch control is also part of the package.

At a ₹6.80 lakh lower price tag in comparison to the 330i M Sport, the new base variant misses out on some goodies including ambient lighting, sport seats at the front, Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and parking assistant.

In terms of exterior styling, the variant also gets slightly altered exteriors comprising different design for the bumpers and alloys (smaller at 17-inches).

It rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-class, Audi A4, Jaguar XE and the new Volvo S60 (upcoming) in the Indian market.