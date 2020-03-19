BMW 330i Sport launched in India with a new entry-level Sport variant

BMW 330i Sport
1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2020, 05:15 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • BMW has silently rejigged the variant line-up of the 3 Series in India.
  • There is a new entry-level Sport variant which is offered with a petrol powertrain.

BMW has silently updated the variant line-up of the 3 Series in India. Now, there is a new entry-level Sport variant which is offered with a petrol powertrain and retails at 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Previously, the base trim of the 3 Series was featured with a 2.0-litre diesel mill, this variant has now been taken off the shelves. Apart from this, in-line with the company's earlier announcements, the overall pricing for the rest of the 3 Series range has been increased by 60,000 for the new MY 2020.

The seventh-gen 3 Series was launched in the Indian market in 2019. It sources power from a a 258 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (330i) and is also available with a 190 PS, 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill (320d). The transmission option on both the engines are available in the form of a 8-speed torque converter automatic unit which transmits power to the rear-axle.

BMW 3 Series prices (ex-showroom, India):

VaraintsBMW 3 Series 2020 prices (new)BMW 3 Series 2019 prices (old)
330i Sport 41.70 lakh-
330i M Sport 48.50 lakh 47.90 lakh
320d Sport- 41.40 lakh
320d Luxury Line 47.50 lakh 46.90 lakh

Some of the safety features available in the base Sport variant include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, Isofix child seat anchors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. In terms of comfort and convenience features, it comes loaded with bits such as cruise control, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 3-zone climate control, powered front seats, paddleshifters, sunroof and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. A launch control is also part of the package.

At a 6.80 lakh lower price tag in comparison to the 330i M Sport, the new base variant misses out on some goodies including ambient lighting, sport seats at the front, Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and parking assistant.

In terms of exterior styling, the variant also gets slightly altered exteriors comprising different design for the bumpers and alloys (smaller at 17-inches).

It rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-class, Audi A4, Jaguar XE and the new Volvo S60 (upcoming) in the Indian market.

