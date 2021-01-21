BMW on Thursday officially launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine at ₹51.50 lakh (ex showroom) in India. The 3 Series Gran Limousine is the long-wheelbase version of the popular sedan which has found many takers in the country. As such, the promise of more space and comfort, quite obviously, is the biggest highlight of the latest car to join the BMW India product portfolio.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine has a wheelbase of 2,961 mm, 110 mm longer than that of the conventional 3 Series. The sedan is 120 mm longer overall which also helps in opening up more leg space for passengers at the rear - 43 mm more, to be precise. There is also a marginal bump up in height.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine seeks to continue offering an engaging drive but with more luxury on offer for passengers at the rear.

The rear seat cushioning has been further improved in the 3 Series Gran Limousine which adds to the comfort level on offer. The cabin also boasts of bespoke ‘Vernasca’ leather upholstery, panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and wireless charging.

Under the hood is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine options. The petrol unit offers 258 PS of max power and 400 Nm of torque while the figures are at 190 PS and 400 Nm for the diesel unit. And while the car weighs around 250 kilos more than a standard 3 Series, it manages to hit 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.

Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed auto gearbox and there are three drive modes to choose from - Eco, City and Sport.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in two design schemes – Luxury Line and the exclusive M Sport ‘First Edition’ which is limited to launch phase only. The M Sport ‘First Edition’ in particular bestows a masculine character with distinguished M elements evoking the racing spirit.

Model Price (ex showroom) BMW 330Li Luxury Line ₹ 51.50 lakh BMW 320Ld Luxury Line ₹ 52.50 lakh BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’ ₹ 53.90 lakh

BMW is banking on the added space on the inside to find favour among a special segment of luxury car buyers. "With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character," explains Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. "It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family."







