HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bentley Bentayga Receives Equestrian Collection, Gets Horse Inspired Accents

Bentley Bentayga receives Equestrian Collection, gets horse-inspired accents

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV comes in the Bentayga Mulliner trim and sports Spectre Brown colour.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 08:38 PM
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV will be built in a limited number of 10 units.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV will be built in a limited number of 10 units.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV will be built in a limited number of 10 units.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV will be built in a limited number of 10 units.

Bentley Bentayga has received a super-exclusive limited edition model christened Equestrian Collection. Only 10 units are to be produced of this special edition Bentley Bentayga SUVs and they come with horse-themed accents. The British luxury car marquee said that the special edition Bentayga will break cover at the Brussels Stephex Masters show jumping competition between 24-28 August. The automaker also said that these exclusive Bentayga models will be available from the brand's dealerships in Antwerp, Brussels, and Knokke of Belgium.

(Also Read: Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA)

The Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV comes in the Bentayga Mulliner trim wearing Spectre Brown colour with a carbon-fibre styling kit and sport exhaust. It rides on 22-inch 10-spoke wheels with a black finish.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Not only the exterior but the cabin of the car has also been updated as well. The cabin comes matching the exterior by having the upholstery in the shade of Burnt Oak. The piping on the seats and stitching around the cabin is in Mandarin orange colour, with a dark hue that suits the brown leather. The seats also feature diamond-shaped embroidery around the shoulders and have stylized horse heads on them.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Other design elements inside the cabin include Mandarin-coloured stitching on the steering wheel and centre console. The door panels feature Herringbone Sand Tweed elements. The veneer on the passenger side of the dashboard displays the lettering ‘Belgian Equestrian Collection’ with a metal overlay.

The automaker claims that buyers will have the choice to select from 26 additional colours for this model. For the interior, there are 27 hide and stitching hues, and customers can specify up to three of them. For trim, there are over 100 wood veneer and stone options.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 08:37 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is only meant for 10 buyers
In pics: Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is only meant for 10 buyers
Bentley Bentayga receives Equestrian Collection, gets horse-inspired accents
Bentley Bentayga receives Equestrian Collection, gets horse-inspired accents
Polestar CEO thinks current car design is arrogant, argues for a subtle approach
Polestar CEO thinks current car design is arrogant, argues for a subtle approach
Hennessey Project Deep Space aims to be the fastest car to reach 322 kmph
Hennessey Project Deep Space aims to be the fastest car to reach 322 kmph
Tesla loses top spot in global EV market, BYD snatches pole position
Tesla loses top spot in global EV market, BYD snatches pole position

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city