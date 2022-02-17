Copyright © HT Media Limited
Baleno to Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki ties up with Quicklyz for vehicle subscription

Maruti Suzuki is offering six models, which include Baleno, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz, for the vehicle subscription programme.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM
Maruti is offering as many as six models for subscription in tie-up with Quicklyz, a vehicle leasing platform owned by Mahindra Finance.

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Quiklyz, a vehicle subscription platform owned by Mahindra Finance, to rent out its cars. Maruti is offering as many as six models for this subscription scheme. However, these models do not include some of the latest cars like the new Celerio, S-Cross, Alto, S-Presso, Ignis and WagonR.

Quicklyz has its vehicle subscription programme spread across 20 cities in India, which include major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru as well.

Maruti has its own subscription platform which was launched back in July, 2020. It allows a person to choose a vehicle without owning it from a range of the company's fleet for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

(Also read: Mahindra offers subscription model for XUV700, Thar SUVs)

The subscription platform from Quiklyz offers similar plans. It offers the choice of tenure between 24 months and 60 months. The vehicle will be registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner.

The Maruti Suzuki cars available on Quicklyz platform include Baleno and Swift hatchbacks, Brezza SUV, Ertiga and XL6 three-row MPVs and Ciaz sedan.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, "We have been constantly upgrading our Subscribe program services with learnings and feedback from our customers. This has encouraged us to expand Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to newer markets like Kolkata and partner with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance."

(Also read: 2022 Maruti Baleno exterior, interior details leaked ahead of February 23 launch)

"In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1 lakh enquiries," Srivastava added.

Turra Mohammed, Senior Vice President and Business Head at Quiklyz, said, "We are excited to partner with Maruti Suzuki to provide an unmatched subscription service for the entire range of the Maruti Suzuki portfolio."

 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno Baleno Maruti Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Swift Swift Maruti Brezza Brezza Maruti XL6 XL6 Maruti Ciaz Ciaz Quicklyz
