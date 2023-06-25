HT Auto
Auto industry revealed 43 new cars worldwide in Q2 2023, SUVs dominate the chart

The global auto industry has revealed a total of 43 completely new passenger cars in the second quarter of this year, between April and June. These passenger vehicles include only new generation or new models introduced in the second quarter of 2023, not the facelifted versions. Jato Dynamics has revealed that 19 of these cars are from China alone, while SUVs dominated the chart with 25 new SUVs introduced in the last three months.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM
Half of the new cars unveiled between April and June 2023 are from Chinese automakers. (AP)
Among the 43 new cars introduced between April and June 2023, four models were unveiled in India. These models were the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Exter and MG Comet EV. Among these four cars, three were SUVs, contributing to the total of 25 SUVs introduced to the global market in the second quarter of the current year.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is already on sale in India from the automaker's premium retail network Nexa. MG Comet EV too has been already launched in the Indian market. Honda Elevate has broken cover in India but is yet to go on sale, while Hyundai Exter has entered production already and is ready to go on sale soon, with the launch slated for July 10.

The list claims that Europe, one of the largest car markets in the world, witnessed the unveiling of nine new cars, which include the Renault Rafale, Volkswagen ID.7, Mercedes E-Class sedan and wagon, BMW 5 Series, Polestar 4 and Volvo EX30. Japan and US, two other major global markets were much behind India, in terms of introducing new models in the ongoing quarter of 2023.

The list reveals that the world's largest automobile manufacturer, Toyota Group was one of the busiest companies in terms of product unveiling. The Japanese automobile group introduced seven new models worldwide in this quarter, under its Toyota and Lexus brands.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM IST

