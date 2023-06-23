HT Auto
First Hyundai Exter SUV rolls out of Tamil Nadu plant ahead of launch on July 10

Hyundai Motor India rolled out the first Exter micro SUV from its facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on June 23, 2023. The upcoming micro SUV is a rival to the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is all set to go on sale on July 10, 2023. The Exter promises to bring several segment-first features and will be rich in tech while sporting a rugged design language.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 17:17 PM
The first Hyundai Exter micro SUV rolled out of the production line at the company's Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The first Hyundai Exter micro SUV rolled out of the production line at the company's Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The Hyundai Exter marks a new segment for Hyundai as the automaker aims to gain a stronghold once again in the sub- 10 lakh segment. This will be the automaker’s third hatchback in this space after the Grand i10 Nios and i20, while erstwhile models like the Eon and Santro were discontinued in recent years. With the growing popularity of the SUV body style, the Exter aims to offer the same in compact proportions to young buyers.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10th: Price expectations

Hyundai Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.
Hyundai Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.
Hyundai Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.
Hyundai Exter SUV will come with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.

Commenting on the start of production, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India said, “At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish industry-best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delights amongst our beloved customers. With optimum utilization of Industry 4.0 automation, HMIL’s state-of-the-art production facility harmoniously integrates over 700 - 4th generation robots and a highly skilled HMIL workforce to create superior mobility experiences for our customers. With the Hyundai Exter, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL’s position as a full-range SUV manufacturer."

The Exter looks stylish borrowing several cues from bigger Hyundai models including the parametric front grille, while there are H-signature LED DRLs. The SUV will come with six airbags as standard, while the company promises 26 safety features across all variants, and as an option on the entry-level E and S trims. On the feature front, the Exter will get segment-first offerings like an electric sunroof, and an in-built dashcam with dual cameras, while the Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech unit will come with over 60 connected features.

The Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID unit
The Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID unit
The Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID unit
The Hyundai Exter will feature an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID unit

The Exter will also come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Alexa voice command with 10 regional languages, OTA and map updates. Engine options will include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a either 5-speed manual or AMT unit. A CNG-equipped variant will also be on offer with only the manual transmission. Prices are likely to begin from 5.5 lakh, going up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 17:17 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Exter production Hyundai
