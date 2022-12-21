HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki could showcase these two new SUVs

Maruti Suzuki is prepping to unveil two new SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023. It is expected that they will showcase the 5-door version of Jimny and the upcoming Baleno coupe SUV. Both vehicles are also expected to be launched in the Indian market by mid of 2023. Maruti Suzuki showcased the 3-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2020 and it gathered a lot of attention at the Expo. Then there was the Futuro-E concept from which the Baleno coupe SUV can take some design inspiration.

By: HT Auto Desk
21 Dec 2022, 09:22 AM
A 3-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny on display at the Auto Expo 2020
The Baleno coupe SUV will sit between the Baleno and the Brezza. The introduction of a new small SUV was important for Maruti Suzuki because SUVs are selling like hotcakes right now and the prices of Brezza have increased substantially since it was first introduced. Right now, there are many compact SUVs whose starting price is below the Brezza.

The front of the Maruti YTB looks like a smaller version of Grand Vitara.
Moreover, the upcoming coupe SUV will share its underpinnings with the Baleno. This means that the manufacturer won't have to go back to the drawing board for making everything. They will be using the same platform as the Baleno and some interior bits will also be borrowed. For instance, switchgear, steering wheel, multi-information display, touchscreen infotainment system etc.

The engine details are not out yet. However, the lower variants could get the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AGS. According to rumours, Maruti Suzuki can also bring back its 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that used to do duty on Baleno RS.

Then there is the 5-door Jimny which was recently spotted without camouflage. Suzuki decided to develop a 5-door version of the Jimny because it is much more practical than the 3-door version and then Maruti brought it to India. The SUV has been caught doing road testing for quite some time now. The engine on duty is expected to be a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated engine and it would be offered with a manual gearbox and a four-wheel drive system.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki YTB Jimny
