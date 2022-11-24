Maruti Jimny five-door SUV spied testing. Launch in India soon?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the much-anticipated new car launches in India, and the globally popular SUV is expected to be introduced here in 2023. The five-door variant of the car has been spotted testing on Indian roads fuelling speculation further about the launch. Expect it to be showcased at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo in January 2023. Previously, the three-door variant was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, which grabbed many eyeballs at the event. The five-door variant has been spotted testing in a latest video, where the car can be seen fully camouflaged but easily recognizable.

Though the test mule was heavily camouflaged, the front grille, black alloy wheels, ORVMS, door handles and a spare wheel at the rear can be easily figured out. The retro-styled round headlamps flanking the conventional vertically slated front grille too, are visible. The car comes with muscular creases, which protrude beneath the camouflage.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny would be a lifestyle off-road SUV with a standard five-seater configuration. Also, there could be an optional seven-seater variant as well, which will see jump seats in the middle row. Official details of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV are still under wraps. However, expect it to get a host of features, including a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest smartphone connectivity, steering wheel-mounted controls, USB charging ports, and rear AC vents, among others.

As the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will arrive as an off-road focused SUV, expect it to come with a high ground clearance of 210 mm, higher approach and departure angles along with a three-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring, which will further enable the SUV to take on off-road challenges.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This engine is expected to churn out 100 bhp of peak power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The off-road-focused SUV will be offered with a 4x4 drivetrain and a low-range transfer case. However, the 4x4 drivetrain would be available only in the higher trims.

