Australian crash test norms mandate windows should open underwater: Details here

Australiasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) is going through a significant change. The new changes introduced to the ANCAP include floodwater testing. The new crash test norm mandates that vehicles be equipped with windows that can be opened underwater.

(Also Read: India recorded 26.37% of total global road accident fatalities in 2020: Gadkari)

The latest norms for ANCAP will come into effect from January 2023. ANCAP claims that these new norms will encourage the car manufacturers to equip vehicles with systems that allow windows and doors to remain functional even if a vehicle enters flood waters or a different body of water, reports Wheels. This norm is being introduced as part of an extension to ANCAP's post-crash rescue protocol, which mandates certain vehicle functions to remain operational after a vehicle is submerged in a body of water. ANCAP has reportedly said that these new norms are aimed at assisting first responders in rescuing occupants of a submerged vehicle.

As ANCAP's new crash test mandates the vehicle manufacturers, the cars' doors must be able to open from inside and outside even without any power. It will also require the car manufacturers to ensure windows can be operated for up to 10 minutes after a vehicle is submerged. The auto companies that fail to meet these requirements will need to outline a method in the owner’s manual about how to open or break a side window, claims the report.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

ANCAP chief executive Carla Hoorweg described in a statement that post-crash response is a critical element in ensuring survivability. "Submergence systems require the vehicle’s electronic systems to remain operable once submerged, so that car doors and windows can be opened," he added. Hoorweg also said that while it is important never to deliberately enter flood waters in your vehicle, recent flooding events have again reminded us that flooding can unexpectedly take a vehicle and its occupants.

First Published Date: