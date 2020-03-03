Audi unveils the 2020 A3 Sportback, to take on 2020 Mercedes Benz A class

Audi has launched the new A3 Sportback today. The company opted for a virtual launch of the 2020 A3 Sportback after their original plan to launch the car at the Geneva Motor Show got cancelled.

The new Audi A3 Sportback features compact proportions and a sporty design. The wide Singleframe and large air inlets at the front end accentuate the dynamic character of the premium compact car. The shoulder of the body extends in a smooth line from the headlights to the rear lights. The surface below is curved inward – a new element of Audi’s design that puts a stronger emphasis on the wheel arches.

The digital daytime running lights of the Matrix LED headlights consist of a pixel array made up of LED segments in a three by five arrangement that create special light signatures and make the A3 immediately recognisable. The sporty and sophisticated design is continued in the interior with the new shifter, aluminium or carbon inlays, striking door openers and an instrument panel with a black-panel look. Seat upholstery made of recycled PET bottles and adorned with stylish contrasting stitching are being used for the first time.

The cockpit of the 2020 Audi A3 Sportback





The cockpit of the A3 Sportback is wholly focused on the driver. It uses familiar elements from the brand’s full-size models and is equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display as standard, which is integrated into the centre of the instrument panel. This recognises letters entered by hand, provides acoustic feedback and can be controlled using natural language.

The instrument cluster, which the driver operates via the multifunction steering wheel, is also digital as standard. The Audi virtual cockpit offers additional functions such as a large display of the navigation map. The plus version measures 12.3 inches and offers three different views, including graphics with a sporty look. A head-up display that projects important information onto the windshield in colour can be installed upon request.

The MMI operating concept is powered by the new third generation modular infotainment platform. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor, it performs all tasks relating to connectivity, including telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed, and also has an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot.

Individual settings can be stored in up to six user profiles – from climate control and the seat position to frequently selected navigation destinations and frequently used media. The DAB+ digital radio is included as standard and the online or hybrid radio is available as an option. Route guidance is even easier and more flexible. For example, the navigation offers predictions on the development of the traffic situation, high-resolution satellite images from Google Earth and detailed 3D models of many major European cities.

Audi connect enriches points of interest with photos, opening hours and user reviews. The connect services also include the car-to-X services. They help with finding free parking spots on the roadside or allow the driver to surf the green wave by communicating with traffic lights.

The A3 Sportback is connected to the smartphone via the myAudi app, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as via the Audi phone box. The latter connects the device to the car antenna and charges it inductively. The Audi connect key, which authorises the customer to lock and unlock the car and start the engine via their Android smartphone, and Amazon Alexa will follow shortly after the market launch.

Photo of 2020 Audi A3 Sportback





The cockpit of the A3 Sportback is wholly focused on the driver. It uses familiar elements from the brand’s full-size models and is equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display as standard, which is integrated into the centre of the instrument panel. This recognises letters entered by hand, provides acoustic feedback and can be controlled using natural language.

The instrument cluster, which the driver operates via the multifunction steering wheel, is also digital as standard. The Audi virtual cockpit offers additional functions such as a large display of the navigation map. The plus version measures 12.3 inches and offers three different views, including graphics with a sporty look. A head-up display that projects important information onto the windshield in colour can be installed upon request.

The MMI operating concept is powered by the new third generation modular infotainment platform. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor, it performs all tasks relating to connectivity, including telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed, and also has an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot.

Individual settings can be stored in up to six user profiles – from climate control and the seat position to frequently selected navigation destinations and frequently used media. The DAB+ digital radio is included as standard and the online or hybrid radio is available as an option. Route guidance is even easier and more flexible. For example, the navigation offers predictions on the development of the traffic situation, high-resolution satellite images from Google Earth and detailed 3D models of many major European cities.

Audi connect enriches points of interest with photos, opening hours and user reviews. The connect services also include the car-to-X services. They help with finding free parking spots on the roadside or allow the driver to surf the green wave by communicating with traffic lights.

The A3 Sportback is connected to the smartphone via the myAudi app, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as via the Audi phone box. The latter connects the device to the car antenna and charges it inductively. The Audi connect key, which authorises the customer to lock and unlock the car and start the engine via their Android smartphone, and Amazon Alexa will follow shortly after the market launch.

Photo of 2020 Audi A3 Sportback





The new Audi A3 Sportback is being launched in Europe with a choice of three engine versions – a 1.5 TFSI with 110 kW (150 PS) and a 2.0 TDI that delivers 85 kW (116 PS) or 110 kW (150 PS). All engines impress with their powerful torque and sophisticated running characteristics. The engine versions at start of production will be combined with front-wheel drive. Power will be transmitted by a six-speed manual transmission or the quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic, the selector lever of which is now designed as a compact shifter.

The driver can push and pull this to control the basic functions of the automatic transmission. Shortly after market launch, Audi will be gradually expanding the offer to include further engine versions, including electrified drive systems and versions with quattro drive.

The 2020 Audi A3 Sportback is expected to rival 2020 Mercedes Benz A-Class. Presales of the new Audi A3 Sportback start in many European countries in March 2020, with the first vehicles to be delivered to customers at the beginning of May. The 1.5 TFSI with 110 kW starts at 28,900 euros.

The market launch will be accompanied by a special-edition model: the A3 Sportback edition one with exclusive features. From the outside, it can be recognised by attachments in matt platinum grey as well as darkened Matrix LED headlights and 18-inch wheels in titanium grey. The S line interior with newly developed sport seats including integrated head restraints, aluminium inlays and stainless steel pedals round out the dynamic look.