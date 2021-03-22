Audi on Monday launched the new 2021 S5 Sportback luxury sedan in the Indian market starting at ₹79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car was teased a number of times before getting launched in the country.

The S5 Sportback was introduced in India back in 2017. The new model comes as an updated version of the previous car which not only gets a more attractive outer design but a fairly updated cabin as well. In terms of exteriors, the car now adorned with a very sporty and quirky design. It has received a tweaked front end which includes sharper-looking LED headlamps and DRLs. The new standard Matrix LED headlamps flank the large matte black honeycomb mesh grille studded with silver accents. Moreover, there is a new more angular bumper, quad-tip exhausts 19-inch alloy wheels and a spoiler to round off the looks.

(Also Read: Audi prances past pandemic, delivers 16.90 lakh units worldwide in FY 2020)

Inside, the car gets an all-black treatment that gels well with the exterior design of Sportback. There is a 10-inch floating touchscreen to keep the user engaged and entertained. There is also a 12.2-inch digital MID screen for the driver which is guarded by a 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel embedded with the S badge.

Audi S5 Sportback gets an all-black treatment that gels well with the exterior design of the car.

Under the hood, there is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine that delivers 354 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox which sends power across all the wheels thanks to the Audi’s Quattro system. The car is capable of hitting 100kmph from a standstill in close to 4.8 seconds. The top speed of the Audi S5 Sportback has been rated at 250 kmph. The car makes use of five driving modes including Dynamic, Comfort, Efficiency, Auto and Individual.

(See more images of new Audi S5 Sportback)

It has been launched as a CBU product and competes against the likes of other luxury cars such as the Mercedes-AMG C 43, Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG and BMW M340i.