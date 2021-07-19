Audi has unveiled the new generation model of its compact sports car Audi RS 3 Sportback as well as the RS 3 Sedan. The new RS 3 comes with several new technical innovations, including the RS Torque Splitter technology, which is a first of its kind.

The new generation RS 3 models appear sportier with some of the design tweaks. There is now a single frame grille that appears even larger, due to the black frame that connects the grille to the headlights. The air intakes on either side of the grille are also quite imposing. The Audi RS 3 has flat, wedge-shaped set of LED headlights and LED tail lights which include dynamic indicators as standard. It also gets sporty 19-inch wheels.

Sporty appeal reflects on the inside as well with the addition of the RS sports seats and steering wheels. It also gets the Virtual Cockpit with 12.3-inch display with RS graphics and the 10.1-inch multimedia system with RS Monitor. There is also a specific RS Mode button which allows to select the desired driving mode including Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Efficiency, RS Individual, RS Performance and RS Torque Rear. The last three modes are new addition in the car.

The Audi RS 3 continues to be powered by the same five-cylinder 2.5-litre TFSI engine, mated to a 7-speed S tronic double clutch transmission, that can produce 400 HP of power. However, it now generates 500 Nm of peak torque, an increase of 20 Nm compared to the previous generation model.

As a result, the new Audi RS 3 is still three tenths faster to 100 kmph than its predecessor. The new generation RS 3 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed of the vehicle is limited to 250 kmph. The optional RS Dynamic package has a top speed of 290 kmph. This makes the RS 3 faster than its rival - the Mercedes-AMG A45 (S). Despite the fact that it has 21 hp more, it is still a tenth slower from 0 to 100.

The new Audi RS3 has an 'RS Torque Splitter', which can variably distribute the torque over the rear wheels. This can reduce understeer and even trigger oversteer. For that you need to have 'RS Torque Rear' mode. This is a first for this model and it uses two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches, one for each rear axle.

Audi is expected to launch the new generation RS 3 Sportback and sedan for the European markets next month.