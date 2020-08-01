After launching the Q8 flagship SUV in India earlier this year, Audi is all set to launch the RS Q8 here this month. Audi confirmed the August launch on Saturday but did not reveal much about the vehicle itself.

The Q8 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.33 crore (ex showroom) and it takes luxury to the next level in a bid to challenge the likes of Porsche Cayenne. When launched, the RS Q8 will become the most powerful SUV from the German car maker in the country. Powered by a 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the RS Q8 has some serious performance capabilities, besides its mean visual profile. Transmission duties are managed by an eight-speed Tiptronic auto unit.

Expect Audi RS Q8 to be packed to the brim with features inside the cabin even if its performance is what will be the main highlight in its resume.

Tested and tuned at the renowned Nurburing race track in Germany, the RSQ8 raced to a lap time of 7:42:25 over the course of 12.94 miles (20.82 kilometre) ring. It is hardly surprising because the SUV has thunderous 582 bhp to offer and max torque of almost 800 Nm. This helps it blaze to the 100 kmph mark in just 3.7 seconds and makes it one of the quickest SUVs anywhere.

There are as many as seven drive modes inside the RS Q8 on offer in international markets which allows for a whole wide range of steering, suspension and transmission shift programs. 22-inch wheels will come as standard and while the Q8 itself is a feature-loaded car, expect the RS Q8 to take things to the next level inside the cabin as well.

Expect the Audi RS Q8 to be priced upwards of ₹2 crore and it would go head on against the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus.



