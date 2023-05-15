Aston Martin to uncover next-gen DB GT on May 24, could be DB12

Aston Martin is working on a new generation of high-performance grand touring vehicles, which are slated to arrive soon. The British auto manufacturer has announced that it will uncover the next-generation DB GT on May 24. The company also claims it won't be a mere GT as Grand is insufficient. The announcement came along with a teaser image, hinting at the styling cues of the upcoming model.

The teaser image of the next-generation Aston Martin DB GT comes with a familiar shape to the current model. However, Aston Martin claims that this won't come as just a new DB series model but will mark the debut of a new category of vehicle that will break free from the norms of the GT, as we have known so far. The British company also suggests that it will be a special car built to celebrate the OEM's 75th anniversary of the iconic DB line.

The teaser image hints at a suave and sleek outline of the car, while the curvy front profile, along with LED headlamps and sculpted bonnet, are visible. The side profile too, looks curvy in the teaser image, while the large wheels portray a muscular vibe. Moving inside the cabin, another teaser image shows a centre console full of control buttons. There are buttons for suspension settings and what looks like an active exhaust feature. Also, there are controls for stability and traction settings, driver assist features, heated and ventilated seats, climate controls and the stereo system.

The second teaser image revealing part of the cabin shows a part of the digital display. It shows a smart climate control system, and in the middle of the console is a prominent engine start and stop button. This clears the doubt if anyone thinks the car will come with an electric powertrain.

While Aston Martin is tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming next-generation DB, it could be the successor of the DB11, likely to be christened DB12. However, we have to wait a few days more to learn more about this car.

