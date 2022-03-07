Aston Martin to make high-performance batteries with Britishvolt for upcoming EV

HT Auto
Aston Martin will launch its first-ever electric car in 2025 and by 2026, it will have electrified variants of all its cars.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 07:31 AM
British luxury sportscar marquee Aston Martin has revealed that it is currently working on high-performance batteries in association with Britishvolt. The battery will support the automaker's first electric car that is slated to launch in 2025. Interestingly, Aston Martin is not the only British car brand that has joined hands with Britishvolt for making EV batteries.

Previously, another British high-performance car brand Lotus too partnered with Biritshvolt for its new electric sports car.

(Also Read: Aston Martin Vantage becomes official safety car of 2022 Formula One)

Speaking about its upcoming electric car, Aston Martin said that it is aiming at new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range from its upcoming model. The iconic car brand also said that it aims to create the most desirable ultra-luxury performance EV.

Aston Martin is currently working on its first plug-in hybrid car Valhalla, which will arrive in 2024. After that, the company will bring its first EV in 2025. By 2026, Aston Martin claims that all the new ranges will have electrified variants.

The automaker currently has a partnership with Mercedes-Benz for powertrains and other components. Its association with Britishvolt comes as complementary to the existing partnership with Mercedes. This association is claimed to give Aston Martin additional access to technology and skills to broaden its electrification options for future cars. Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers believes with this partnership, the automaker will be able to create new technologies and set new power benchmarks as well, which will be high-performance and complement the car brand's luxurious characteristics at the same time.

Both Aston Martin and Britishvolt will jointly work on the EV project, in the areas like design, development and industrialisation of battery packs including bespoke modules and battery management systems as well. The two companies will jointly work on cylindrical high-performance cells.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 07:31 AM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin sportscar electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
