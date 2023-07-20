HT Auto
An Open Top Maruti Suzuki 800? Watch This Modified Car Take A Spin In Faridabad

An open-top Maruti Suzuki 800? Watch this modified car take a spin in Faridabad

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a Maruti Suzuki 800 model without a roof and a modified windshield doing rounds on the streets of Faridabad. The video was posted on Instagram by a user who goes by the name Adwait Singh Pilania, with a caption that reads, “What do you say? Mausam ke maze liye jaa rhe h."

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 17:57 PM
Screengrab from a video posted on Instagram showing an open-top Maruti Suzuki 800. ( adwaitxpilania/Instagram)
Screengrab from a video posted on Instagram showing an open-top Maruti Suzuki 800.

The video of the white-coloured open-top Maruti 800 has been taken from a distance as the owner pulls up at a turning of a street. As the modified car passes by, it turns the heads of the onlookers who are surprised to see such an innovative motivation.

An interesting thing to note is that while open-roof versions are mostly available in luxury, top-end cars, this owner is enjoying the experience in one of the cheapest offerings in the auto market. Notably, Maruti 800 was discontinued by the carmaker in 2014, after its 31-year run in India.

The video has garnered nearly 50,000 likes at the time of filing this report. It has been viewed by 1.3 million people and got many comments as well. The text on the video says, “Faridabad ke Engineers. Jo jo interested hai comment karo."

While one user commented on the video saying, “Open roof ? Abe roof he nhi hai," another called it an R8 Spyder version Maruti. He wrote, “Maruti Launch our new version against of R8 Spyder." One user related this to one of the most trending songs on the internet, saying, “If ‘Gaddiya unchiya rakhna’ have a face."

An Instagram user got innovative and went ahead to give a different name to the car, calling it ‘Maruti 420’. Another user commented, “Gadi aisi rakho ki 4 log mud mud kr dekhe."

