All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza under development: Things we know so far

After the new Celerio, Maruti Suzuki has commenced work on the new Vitara Brezza compact SUV that has now been spotted amidst road tests on the public roads. Apart from the new Brezza, the company is also working on other cars such as the new Baleno and the next-gen Alto, spy shots of which have already emerged out on social media in the recent past.

As visible in the spy images, the test mule can be seen smartly hidden under a heavy thick of camouflage that overlay the exterior styling changes. However, the boxy, tall-boy silhouette as found on the current-gen model is still pretty much evident suggesting that the basic design of the car may not go through any major change.

One can see the repositioned number plate recess which now sits lower to the rear bumper. In addition to that, the carmaker is also expected to introduce other upgrades to the new Brezza such as redesigned alloy wheels, a new dashboard layout and added features.

Under the hood, the car is expected to continue along with its 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. For transmission, the car could use a five-speed gearbox and a four-speed automatic transmission.

As far as its launch timeline is concerned, the new Vitara Brezza may be launched in the Indian market sometime in the second half of 2022. It will continue to rival the likes of the cars such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.