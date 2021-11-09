Should you opt for online car financing from Maruti Suzuki? Here are the details

Maruti Suzuki had introduced an online car financing service for its customers earlier this year in a bid to make the process of buying vehicle not just more convenient but with the additional promise of a transparent workflow. The company recently informed that in this time period, over one lakh customers had availed services under Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance and that it has managed to digitize 24 of 26 touchpoints that make part of a customer's car-buying journey.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has brought a a multi financier, end-to-end car-financing service which also promises real-time loan tracking facility to customers. It claims to offer several industry-first features like credit score-based interest rates, pre-approved and custom generated loan offers from multiple financiers, and online documents sharing. Those looking at exchanging an existing vehicle with a new car can also avail services.

The country's largest car maker claims that not only does the service ensure that a customer can complete processes from the convenience of his or her preferred location but manages to do so in a reliable manner. “When we began the Smart Finance initiative, we were driven by our vision of completely transforming and curating car-buying experience that is aligned to the demands of digital age customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at MSIL. “Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, as a concept, is a true disruptor in the market and it is heartening to see it being widely accepted by customers."

Loans amounting to over 6500 crores have been disbursed in the nine months since Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance was first brought in. Available to customers at both Arena as well as Nexa outlets, it has as many as 16 financiers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, among others.