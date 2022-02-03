HT Auto
Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range: JLR adds Amazon feature in I-Pace SUV

Besides integrating Amazon Alexa feature, Jaguar Land Rover has also introduced a Premium Black Pack option the I-Pace electric SUV.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 03:38 PM
Jaguar Land Rover adds Amazon Alexa voice experience feature in I-Pace electric SUV.
Jaguar Land Rover has introduced Amazon Alexa as the new virtual assistant in its electric SUV I-Pace. This new feature will come in the form of a completely free software update for all Jaguars equipped with the Pivi Pro multimedia system. Later, this will also be incorporated in other models in JLR's lineup.

Jaguar Land Rover said that the Amazon voice assistant will allow interaction with the vehicle's functions through voice. This includes navigation, phone call management or audio playback. All one has to do is to say ‘Alexa, navigate me to home’ or ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ to get it working.

Besides these entertainment features, the Amazon Alexa integrated with Jaguar I-Pace will be able to share key vehicle related information as well. Jaguar Land Rover said details regarding the I-Pace's charging status, range left or unlocked doors through voice commands. It can also share other information like weather-related updates, news headlines among other things.

Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said, “The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates."

Existing I-Pace owners with Pivi Pro are among Jaguar customers to have been offered Alexa in a software-over-the-air update. The I-Pace owners will be notified via a message displayed in their vehicle’s touchscreen to enable the feature.

Other than introducing Amazon Alexa, Jaguar Land Rover is also offering a new exterior colour called Ostuni White with metallic finish, and the 'Premium Black Pack' package. The Black Edition of the I-Pace includes 22-inch gloss black wheels, rear spoiler and electronically controlled air suspension.

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV was launched in India in March last year. It comes at a starting price of 1.06 crore and go up to 1.12 crore (ex showroom).

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 03:38 PM IST
TAGS: I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

