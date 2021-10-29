After Swift, Maruti Baleno too fails to pass crash test with zero rating

Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback has failed to pass safety parameters at the Latin NCAP crash tests recently. The Made-in-India Maruti Baleno equipped with two airbags as standard, scored zero rating at the crash tests.

Baleno's failure to pass global crash tests comes months after Maruti Swift also failed the Latin NCAP crash tests with similar result.

Swift too had scored zero rating. Both Baleno and Swift are two of the most popular premium hatchbacks on sale in India and drives great volumes for India's largest carmaker.

At the Latin NCAP, Baleno achieved 20.03% in Adult Occupant safety, 17.06% in Child Occupant safety, 64.06% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users safety and 6.98% in Safety Assist box.

While the Baleno showed stable structure performance in frontal impact test, it showed high intrusion in the door with poor protection to the chest of the adult door during the side impact test.

Latin NCAP explained the zero stars result by the "poor side impact protection, marginal whiplash protection, lack of standard side body and head protection airbags, lack of standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the test. Pedestrian protection performance showed a reasonable level".

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP, said“Baleno’s zero star is part of an ongoing disappointment, after the Swift’s zero star rating some weeks ago. With specially poor safety performance in adult and child occupant protection on offer from Suzuki as standard to Latin American consumers. Even more surprising and disappointing is Toyota’s first ever one star model, the Yaris. It is concerning that a decision made by Toyota Mexico is the main reason for this result but moreover the responsible of the decision of not offering now, as standard key safety equipment. As a result of the decision, key safety equipment such as side body and side curtain airbags are not available for all Latin Americans".

Stephan Brodziak, Chairman of Latin NCAP, said, “It is unfortunate to have another zero stars car from Suzuki, in this case the Baleno model, which in some countries is marketed as" Good, Nice, Baleno", to which we should add "Low safety". As for the Toyota Yaris is very disappointing that it has obtained only one star, as this car is so popular in our region, with a very high market penetration. In previous tests Toyota had a very good safety performance record, which is inevitably stained when designing with such low safety of one of the most accessible vehicles for consumers that the brand has, due to the risk involved in having a one star vehicle circulating on the streets of our region. We make an energetic call for both Suzuki and Toyota to be committed to the safety of the consumers in Latin America and the Caribbean, we do not want more zero and one stars cars circulating in our countries".

Maruti Baleno is available in Indian markets in as many as 9 variants. Baleno is priced from ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹9.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top-spec trim. It comes with two airbags for the driver and front passenger as standard across all trims.