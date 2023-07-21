After Brezza, Maruti Suzuki removes features from the WagonR. Details

Maruti Suzuki has discreetly rejigged the feature list on the WagonR, one of the most popular selling cars in the country. The top variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR now miss out on a rear defogger, which was previously part of the standard equipment on the hatchback. There’s no change in the pricing of the model, which starts at ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The rear defogger was available on the WagonR ZXi Plus with both manual and automatic transmission choices. While its omission may not seem huge, the feature was certainly handy and helped improve visibility. A defogger helps clear condensation and thaw frost from the rear windshield of the vehicle. The defogger system manages to do so by heating the windshield.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets the 1.2-litre petrol engine on the top trims, while the lower variants the 1.0-litre K-Series motor

While the feature is not offered on the base trims of a vehicle due to price sensitivity, it’s concerning to see the feature missing on the top-spec variant that’s priced at Rs. 6.75 lakh for the manual and ₹7.30 lakh for the automatic. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The ZXI Plus variants are only available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned for 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

More recently, Maruti Suzuki removed mild-hybrid technology from the Brezza subcompact SUV manual variants, while also removing hill-hold and ESP from the CNG variants. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza manual also witnessed a drop in its certified fuel efficiency numbers.

The lower variants of the WagonR are offered with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The motor develops 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque in the petrol-only guise, while power drops to 56 bhp and 82 Nm on the CNG version.

