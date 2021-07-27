If we talk about Land Rover SUVs, Defender will be certainly one of the models that we cannot ignore. The iconic true-blue off-roader from the British luxury SUV manufacturer has received a completely new iteration earlier this year with a V8 powertrain. Now, the British marquee owned by Tata Motors is reportedly working on an even more powerful version of the SUV.

According to MotorTrend, Land Rover is working on a Defender V8 SVR. The upcoming Defender SVR is claimed to be quite a different model than the already available V8 variant. It is expected to trade the current 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine for a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor.

The current V8 engine belts out 518 hp of maximum power and 625 of torque. The existing V8 motor ensures 0-96 kmph acceleration in 4.9 seconds. Also, the current V8 equipped Defender is capable of running at a top speed of 240 kmph.

This new V8 engine will be sourced from BMW, as the publication claims. Also, this smaller V8 motor will be capable of churning out 600 hp of power output. It is expected to make the upcoming Defender SVR more quicker and the top speed too would be higher than the existing model.

While the specifications are speculative, the design of the upcoming SUV too is yet to be revealed. Being a more performance-focused variant, this Land Rover Defender SVR would get some distinctive sportier elements that will enhance the aerodynamics of the SUV. Also, expect an improved suspension set up ensuring better driving dynamics.

Expect Land Rover to introduce this Defender V8 SVR model sometime in 2022. Once launched, it will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-AMG G63 and Mercedes-Benz G550 as well.