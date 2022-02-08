HT Auto
Home Cars 83-year-old Mumbaikar buys a new car for first time, plans to drive to Lonavala

83-year-old Mumbaikar buys a new car for first time, plans to drive to Lonavala

Since having the new car, the man feels like a child with a new toy. He drives the new WagonR everywhere.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 09:10 PM
The man from Mumbai finally got a brand new car, which he drives now every day. (Image: Instagram/Official Humans of Bombay)
The man from Mumbai finally got a brand new car, which he drives now every day. (Image: Instagram/Official Humans of Bombay)

Buying a new car is an aspiration for many people, but not everyone succeeds to fulfil that dream. An 83-year-old man from Mumbai has become able to fulfil his dream of buying a brand new car, reports Humans of Bombay. The story has garnered more than 1.35 lakh likes on Instagram and thousands of comments.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Country-wise best-selling cars of 2021: Maruti WagonR tops in India)

In the video, the man says that even though he was passionate about cars, he only bought second hands cars to save money in order to make sure that his kids get the best education and also to support his family.

Around six months ago, he thought of purchasing a second-hand car again, but this time his kids encouraged him to buy a brand new car. Also, his children followed up this suggestion with a huge surprise for him, by buying a brand-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR for the man. The car was delivered to him as a surprise.

“At 83, I was finally going to own a new car– I felt as excited as a teenager!" said the man in the video further adding “My children got me out of the car and I saw my new car parked in front of me. Everyone started laughing; I was completely surprised!"

Overwhelmed with the joy of having a brand new car, the man took everyone for a drive. “We cut a cake and then…I took everyone for a drive! The feeling of owning my own new car at 83 was indescribable; it was one of the most memorable days of my life!" he said.

Since having the new car, the man feels like a child with a new toy. He drives the new WagonR everywhere. “And now, I behave like a child with a new toy; I drive my car everywhere! Every week, I drive to visit my daughter, and next month, I'm planning on driving to Lonavala to spend time with my friends!" He further said that even though his grandson turned 25 on the same day of taking delivery of the car, he feels like being young again.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 09:10 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti WagonR WagonR
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future
From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future
Suzuki Motor Corp. issues statement after row over tweet on Kashmir. Read here
Suzuki Motor Corp. issues statement after row over tweet on Kashmir. Read here
What chip crisis? European car sales projected to grow 7.9% in 2022
What chip crisis? European car sales projected to grow 7.9% in 2022
After Hyundai, Kia India issues statement on row over Kashmir tweet. Read here
After Hyundai, Kia India issues statement on row over Kashmir tweet. Read here
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy mascot gets a makeover after 111 years
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy mascot gets a makeover after 111 years

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city