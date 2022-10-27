HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 5 Affordable Suvs That Offer Panoramic Sunroof: Grand Vitara To Creta

5 affordable SUVs that offer panoramic sunroof: Grand Vitara to Creta

Panoramic sunroofs have become very popular in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV segment is where the manufacturers have started offering panoramic sunroofs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 11:50 AM
Hyundai Creta is the most affordable mid-size SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof.
Hyundai Creta is the most affordable mid-size SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof.
Hyundai Creta is the most affordable mid-size SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof.
Hyundai Creta is the most affordable mid-size SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof.

Sunroofs have become the new trendy feature in vehicles. Now, many vehicles are offering sunroofs, there are compact SUVs and even some premium hatchbacks that are offering an electric sunroof. So, the manufacturers decided to up their game by offering a panoramic sunroof. Now, most SUVs are offered with a panoramic sunroof. Here, are the 5 most affordable mid-size SUVs that come equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It has retained its pole position since it was first launched. There are several reasons behind it. For instance, value for money, feature-loaded and multiple engines and transmission options. The panoramic sunroof is offered starting from the S Plus Knight trim which is priced at 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

MG Astor

The Astor looks more like a crossover but it competes with the mid-size SUVs because of its pricing. The panoramic sunroof is offered only on the top-end Sharp variant. It is priced at 14.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara is the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to offer a panoramic sunroof. However, the customer would need to get the top-end variant of the mild-hybrid which is Alpha. It costs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar can be considered the elder sibling of the Creta as it comes as a six or a seven-seater and is larger than the Creta. The panoramic sunroof is offered as standard on the Alcazar. So, even the entry-level Prestige trim gets the panoramic sunroof. It is priced at 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota's version of the Grand Vitara. Just like its counterpart, the customer would need to get the top-end version of the mild-hybrid engine which Toyota sells as the V trim. It costs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2022, 11:50 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta MG Astor Hyundai Alcazar Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
taigun2
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

How to improve British car output: Rishi Sunak's first challenge as UK PM
How to improve British car output: Rishi Sunak's first challenge as UK PM
How to enroll yourself for Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta version?
How to enroll yourself for Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta version?
Is Aussie Bushmaster the most capable armoured vehicle ever?
Is Aussie Bushmaster the most capable armoured vehicle ever?
Fully autonomous cars a distant future? Ford, Volkswagen shut down Argo AI
Fully autonomous cars a distant future? Ford, Volkswagen shut down Argo AI
Volkswagen to produce only electric cars in Europe from 2033
Volkswagen to produce only electric cars in Europe from 2033

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city