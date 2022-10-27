5 affordable SUVs that offer panoramic sunroof: Grand Vitara to Creta

Panoramic sunroofs have become very popular in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV segment is where the manufacturers have started offering panoramic sunroofs.

Sunroofs have become the new trendy feature in vehicles. Now, many vehicles are offering sunroofs, there are compact SUVs and even some premium hatchbacks that are offering an electric sunroof. So, the manufacturers decided to up their game by offering a panoramic sunroof. Now, most SUVs are offered with a panoramic sunroof. Here, are the 5 most affordable mid-size SUVs that come equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It has retained its pole position since it was first launched. There are several reasons behind it. For instance, value for money, feature-loaded and multiple engines and transmission options. The panoramic sunroof is offered starting from the S Plus Knight trim which is priced at ₹13.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

The Astor looks more like a crossover but it competes with the mid-size SUVs because of its pricing. The panoramic sunroof is offered only on the top-end Sharp variant. It is priced at ₹14.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara is the first vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to offer a panoramic sunroof. However, the customer would need to get the top-end variant of the mild-hybrid which is Alpha. It costs ₹15.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar can be considered the elder sibling of the Creta as it comes as a six or a seven-seater and is larger than the Creta. The panoramic sunroof is offered as standard on the Alcazar. So, even the entry-level Prestige trim gets the panoramic sunroof. It is priced at ₹15.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota's version of the Grand Vitara. Just like its counterpart, the customer would need to get the top-end version of the mild-hybrid engine which Toyota sells as the V trim. It costs ₹15.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

