After 15 years of uninterrupted production, Bentley Motors has produced the 40,000th unit of the Flying Spur, the world's most successful super-luxury sports sedan.

Bentley Motors has handcrafted the 40,000th example of the world’s most successful luxury sports sedan, the Bentley Flying Spur. Now represented by an all-new third generation, the only thing that remains since the original launch in 2005 is its global popularity. Even the name has changed.

Originally dubbed the Continental Flying Spur, the model has always delivered a perfect fusion of performance-oriented agility and exclusive four-door limousine-style comfort.

With a bold and exciting road presence that is unmistakably Bentley, plus a luxurious cabin offering unrivalled levels of comfort and refinement, the Flying Spur has satisfied both driver and passengers alike in a manner that no other car can. Seamlessly integrating the very best in British craftsmanship with cutting-edge, innovative technology, the third-generation Flying Spur has become the new Bentley flagship and proudly been hailed as “the best new car in world".

All three generations of Flying Spur have been designed, engineered, developed and manufactured at Bentley’s home in Crewe, where the production milestone is being celebrated by the skilled workforce of designers, engineers and craftspeople. Each one of the 40,000 cars manufactured has spent more than 100 hours on a dedicated production line where a 250-strong team meticulously assemble every Flying Spur by hand. Once finished and subjected to hundreds of quality checks, the car is shipped to its discerning owner in one of the 68 different countries Bentley operates.

With 40,000 Flying Spurs manufactured in 15 years, approximately 50 per cent have been commissioned by customers in Bentley’s two biggest markets, split evenly between the China and Americas regions. In Bentley’s home market, the UK, the unwavering desirability of the benchmark luxury grand touring sedan has seen approximately 10 per cent Flying not too far from the nest. While proving the model’s truly international appeal, the remaining 40 per cent of cars are being enjoyed by customers in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The illustrious history of the Bentley Flying Spur dates back to 1952, when Chief Designer, JP Blatchley, and engineer, Ivan Evernden, collaborated on an unofficial project to restore Bentley to the pinnacle of Grand Touring. Their design was based around the marque’s 180 bhp 4.9-litre straight six engine that would be replaced in 1959 with a 6320cc V8.

Bentley revived the Continental Flying Spur name in 2005, as a four-door version of the Continental GT coupe in the true spirit of the name. The new model was available with a W12 engine and all-wheel drive and could reach a top speed of 312kmph) – combining luxury and performance in ways never seen before.

In 2013, the second generation Flying Spur was launched, as a distinct separate model line and so dropping the Continental moniker. During the subsequent six years, the car was transformed by a programme of constant development and refinement including the addition of a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 powertrain.

The third iteration of the Flying Spur is writing a completely new chapter in the history of Bentley four-door Grand Touring. Not content with simply building on the two-door Continental GT, Bentley has redesigned the all-new Flying Spur from the ground up so that it stands alone as the ultimate embodiment of luxury, refinement and performance.