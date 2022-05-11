HT Auto
2023 Honda ZR-V hybrid announced for European markets. Fitting option for India?

Honda has confirmed that the European-spec ZR-V will come with a fully hybrid powertrain.2023 Honda ZR-V will be placed between the existing HR-V and CR-V SUV models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 11:08 AM
Representational image of Chinese-spec Honda ZR-V
Representational image of Chinese-spec Honda ZR-V
Representational image of Chinese-spec Honda ZR-V
Representational image of Chinese-spec Honda ZR-V

Honda is gearing up for the expansion of its European lineup with the new 2023 ZR-V SUV. The car will arrive at the European dealerships next year and will be placed between the existing HR-V and CR-V SUV models.

The company hasn't talked much about the details of the new SUV yet but did confirm that the ZR-V will receive a fully hybrid powertrain. It will be the Honda's next SUV after the HR-V and CR-V to get an electrified engine under the hood. For the record, the company has also recently introduced its City e:HEV (City Hybrid) in the Indian market recently, hinting at the company's focus on electrified technology.

(Also Read: Honda Cars India believes lower tax on hybrid cars will accelerate EV adoption)

The latest ZR-V is a step forward for Honda to hybridise its European lineup. That said, the company's imminent model launch in the Old continent includes the Civic e:HEV which will be launched in the third quarter of this year.

What's unconfirmed at the moment is whether the 2023 ZR-V will make use of the HY-V's hybrid powertrain or the more powerful hybrid from the electrified Civic. If rumors are anything to go by, the ZR-V may come kitted with the Civic's 184 horsepower hybrid powertain combing a 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine with two electric motors, as well as a 72-cell lithium-ion battery. This system has a combined output of 184 horsepower for 315 Nm of torque.

(Also Read: Five things to know about the Honda City e:HEV)

However, in China, the ZR-V was unleashed with a non-hybrid 1.5-liter turbo engine mated to a CVT. This car will be manufactured by GAC-Honda.

Meanwhile, the company is also currently working on the next-gen CR-V, which may debut next year, most likely also including a plug-in hybrid.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 11:06 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda ZR-V 2023 Honda ZR-V Honda ZRV 2023 Honda ZRV
