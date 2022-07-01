2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder breaks cover as advanced, electrified SUV

Toyota Kirloskar India has taken the covers off the 2022 mid-size Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, that has been introduced as a fully hybrid model. Bookings for the SUV have been opened online and at dealerships for a token amount of ₹25,000. The model will be built at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka. It comes as the next model under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership, after the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which are respective rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The 2022 Toyota Urbain Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, marking the entry of the company's global self-charging technology into the mass market segment in India. Another powertrain option available on the Urabn Cruiser Hyryder is the Neo Drive. The SUV gets a 1.5-litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission, delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122 Nm. It delivers a motor output of 59kW and torque of 141 Nm. The combined power of engine and power is rated to be 85kW.

The hybrid model will be offered in seven mono-tone and four dual-tone shades. It will come with many segment-first features such as an all-wheel drive powertrain, panoramic sunroof, Heads-Up Display, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch Smart Play cast and over 55 connected features.

Safety features on board Toyota U

