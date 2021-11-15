2022 Suzuki S-Cross spotted again revealing the completely redesigned exterior

With the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross' unveiling nearing, a set of images have been leaked revealing the crossover completely. The images reveal what are changes have been made to the Suzuki crossover. The non-camouflaged 2022 Suzuki S-Cross models seem to be production models.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross: Key highlights known so far)

Suzuki is all set to unveil the next-generation S-Cross on November 25. This is going to be the next big update after the facelifted model was introduced back in 2019.

As the images reveal, the next-generation model comes with a clean sheet styling at the exterior. Expect the interior of the cross too to receive similar drastic changes.

The new model is a complete departure from the outgoing model. It gets a completely new front grille that ditches vertical sheds of the current model. The new grille along with a sleek and shiny chrome embellished humanity line connecting the revised sharper headlamp cluster look identical to what the India-spec XL6 has. The new grille looks larger and reaches lower in the front bumper.

It also gets skid plates at front and rear, lower body plastic cladding indicating the off-roading character of the crossover. Other changes include rising window lines, angular wheel arches, large taillights and a sleek connecting reflector.

The new Suzuki S-Cross will share its underpinning with the new-generation Vitara. It could come powered by a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The current model's engine churns out 129 PS of power and 235 Nm of torque. Expect an array of new features and technologies onboard the upcoming new generation Suzuki S-Cross.

Suzuki is planning to launch the car in European markets initially. There is no confirmation about its launch in India yet. However, expect the car to be introduced here sometime next year.