2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates

LIVE UPDATES

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the 2022 C-Class in the market today. Touted as the Baby S in a bid to underline its comfort levels and technological prowess that is on the lines of the flagship S-Class sedan, the new C-Class could well be the best-selling Mercedes sedan in the country. The company says that the model has been a particular hit among first-time luxury car buyers in the country in the past and that there is no reason why the trend won't continue. All eyes though would be on how the C-Class is priced. Here are the live and latest updates from the launch event of the 2022 Mercedes C-Class.

Did you know? The average age of a C-Class buyer in India is now at 35 years.And Mercedes is looking to impress the younger lot with a plethora of in-car features. A look at the cabin of the new C-Class C 200. C for Cool. C for Comfort. C for C-Class Mercedes is betting big on the updated looks of the C-Class, plus the comfort quotient in the cabin to appeal to prospective buyers. There is a massive in-car tech update as well. Why is the C-Class so special? For long, the C-Class has been the window into the world of luxury, Mercedes style. While the A-Class Limousine launched early 2021 is now the entry-level sedan model from the company, it is still the C-Class that forms the more solid baseline for the Mercedes sedan lineup. Sedans vs SUVs Mercedes is continuing to bet big on its sedan models. And there is good reason for it. The company says 48% of all its India sales comes through sedans with models like the C-Class, E-Class and even the S-Class faring well.

