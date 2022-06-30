2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals: Price comparison

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in India on June 30 at a starting price of ₹ 7.99 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki finally launched its much-awaited updated Brezza in India on June 30. The compact SUV comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular SUV will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc. These SUVs sit in a highly competitive and highly in-demand segment in India that has been witnessing rising demand from consumers across the country. All these SUVs are priced competitively against each other.

(Also Read: Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights)

Here is a comparison of these SUVs in terms of their pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals price

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹ 7.99-13.96 lakh Tata Nexon ₹ 7.55-12.6 lakh Tata Punch ₹ 5.83-9.49 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.53-12.72 lakh Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.41-13.06 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser ₹ 9.02-11.73 lakh Kia Sonet ₹ 7.15-13.09 lakh Renault Kiger ₹ 5.99-10.57 lakh Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.88-10.56 lakh Honda WR-V ₹ 9-9.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue come priced at ₹7.55-12.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹7.53-12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is based on the outgoing Brezza comes priced between ₹9.02 lakh and ₹11.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among other competitors the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V too come priced competitive against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

First Published Date: