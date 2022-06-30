2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals: Price comparison

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in India on June 30 at a starting price of 7.99 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2022, 05:52 PM
Maruti Suzuki finally launched its much-awaited updated Brezza in India on June 30. The compact SUV comes priced between 7.99 lakh and 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular SUV will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc. These SUVs sit in a highly competitive and highly in-demand segment in India that has been witnessing rising demand from consumers across the country. All these SUVs are priced competitively against each other.

(Also Read: Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights)

Here is a comparison of these SUVs in terms of their pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals price

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 7.99-13.96 lakh
Tata Nexon 7.55-12.6 lakh
Tata Punch 5.83-9.49 lakh
Hyundai Venue 7.53-12.72 lakh
Mahindra XUV300 8.41-13.06 lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser 9.02-11.73 lakh
Kia Sonet 7.15-13.09 lakh
Renault Kiger 5.99-10.57 lakh
Nissan Magnite 5.88-10.56 lakh
Honda WR-V 9-9.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes priced between 7.99 lakh and 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue come priced at 7.55-12.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and 7.53-12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is based on the outgoing Brezza comes priced between 9.02 lakh and 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among other competitors the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V too come priced competitive against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 05:47 PM IST
