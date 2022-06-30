2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals: Price comparison
Maruti Suzuki finally launched its much-awaited updated Brezza in India on June 30. The compact SUV comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular SUV will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc. These SUVs sit in a highly competitive and highly in-demand segment in India that has been witnessing rising demand from consumers across the country. All these SUVs are priced competitively against each other.
Here is a comparison of these SUVs in terms of their pricing.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs rivals price
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|₹7.99-13.96 lakh
|Tata Nexon
|₹7.55-12.6 lakh
|Tata Punch
|₹5.83-9.49 lakh
|Hyundai Venue
|₹7.53-12.72 lakh
|Mahindra XUV300
|₹8.41-13.06 lakh
|Toyota Urban Cruiser
|₹9.02-11.73 lakh
|Kia Sonet
|₹7.15-13.09 lakh
|Renault Kiger
|₹5.99-10.57 lakh
|Nissan Magnite
|₹5.88-10.56 lakh
|Honda WR-V
|₹9-9.89 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue come priced at ₹7.55-12.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹7.53-12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is based on the outgoing Brezza comes priced between ₹9.02 lakh and ₹11.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
Among other competitors the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V too come priced competitive against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.