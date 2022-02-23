2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to launch today: Live and latest updates

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new generation Baleno premium hatchback today. Baleno has been a formidable player in its segment for Maruti since its launch in 2015. From its price to new features, watch this space for all the latest and live updates on the new Baleno from the launch event.

Aiming for more safety after crash-test results Made-in-India Maruti Baleno premium hatchback, with two airbags, was tested by the Latin American agency Latin NCAP last year. The hatchback achieved zero stars. However, Maruti has promised the new generation Baleno will have more safety features, which include six airbags. Maruti Baleno premium hatchback became the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests.

A look-back at Baleno's legacy Maruti Suzuki Baleno was first launched in India in 2015 and has remained one of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the country ever since. Sold under the Nexa premium sales channel, Baleno surpassed the milestone of 10 lakh in cumulative sales late last year. And with the upgraded Baleno promising big, the numbers could potentially climb still higher. Maruti Suzuki Baleno was first launched in India in 2015.

Much revealed ahead of official launch Ahead of the launch, much about the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has already been revealed. A commercial of the premium hatchback suggests that the 2022 Baleno will get a tweaked face with wider grille and a new set of headlights with three-element DRLs.